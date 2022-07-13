2023 NFL Draft: Prospects to know in the SEC heading into the 2022 college football season

We are fully into the 2022 college football preview for the 2023 NFL Draft and we have plenty to discuss.

We will be previewing each of the power five conferences then taking a quick run through some of the group of five prospects to know.

This week Justin and I preview the strongest conference in college football - the SEC - and discuss NFL Draft prospects to know from each of the 14 teams.

Plus, (about 46:00 in) an anonymous troll - er, NFL scout tries to get The Draft Network cancelled for discussing the NFS top 25 prospects, and the guys have some thoughts.

