Don’t Have to Cry Us a Hudson River

Background: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Rodney Hudson #61, Zach Ertz #86 and Max Garcia #73 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrate a touchdown by Ertz during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.
Per reliable reports like Ian Rapoport’s below, Cardinals center Rodney Hudson has let the team know he is returning and will be reporting to camp on time. Halleujah!
#AZCardinals veteran center Rodney Hudson, who stayed away from mandatory minicamp and whose status for 2022 was uncertain, has informed the team he's returning and will play in 2022, sources say. He'll be with veterans when they report next Tuesday.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 18, 2022
Cardinals’ projected starters on offense with Hudson in the fold:— Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) July 18, 2022
QB – Kyler Murray
RB – James Conner
WR – DeAndre Hopkins
Slot – Rondale Moore
LT – D.J. Humphries
LG – Justin Pugh
C – Rodney Hudson
RG – Will Hernandez
RT – Kelvin Beachum
TE – Zach Ertz
WR – Hollywood Brown
Here is @Wolf987FM reacting to the news that #AZCardinals center Rodney Hudson will reportedly be in attendance for training camp. @WolfandLuke— 98.7 Arizona Sports (@AZSports) July 18, 2022
Full video: https://t.co/puKeIkZ2aZ
Read more: https://t.co/MtscJuDVHY pic.twitter.com/oNpT1VQZ71
