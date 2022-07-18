Don’t Have to Cry Us a Hudson River

Background: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Rodney Hudson #61, Zach Ertz #86 and Max Garcia #73 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrate a touchdown by Ertz during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.

Per reliable reports like Ian Rapoport’s below, Cardinals center Rodney Hudson has let the team know he is returning and will be reporting to camp on time. Halleujah!

#AZCardinals veteran center Rodney Hudson, who stayed away from mandatory minicamp and whose status for 2022 was uncertain, has informed the team he's returning and will play in 2022, sources say. He'll be with veterans when they report next Tuesday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 18, 2022

Cardinals’ projected starters on offense with Hudson in the fold:



QB – Kyler Murray

RB – James Conner

WR – DeAndre Hopkins

Slot – Rondale Moore

LT – D.J. Humphries

LG – Justin Pugh

C – Rodney Hudson

RG – Will Hernandez

RT – Kelvin Beachum

TE – Zach Ertz

WR – Hollywood Brown — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) July 18, 2022

I saw a wolfman at Trader Vicks drinking a Pina Colada...and his hair was PERFECT!

Here is @Wolf987FM reacting to the news that #AZCardinals center Rodney Hudson will reportedly be in attendance for training camp. @WolfandLuke



Full video: https://t.co/puKeIkZ2aZ



Read more: https://t.co/MtscJuDVHY pic.twitter.com/oNpT1VQZ71 — 98.7 Arizona Sports (@AZSports) July 18, 2022

Your immediate thoughts?