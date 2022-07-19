Budda, Isaiah, Deionte and Neon Breon Working DB Drills With Ryan Clark

Played with two of the best in the game in my career. Glad to keep it going. Working with one of the best doing it. @buddabaker32 let’s get it! https://t.co/L0yjlGdlQX — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 18, 2022

As he’s done since OTA’s LB Isaiah Simmons has been training with the DB’s all off-season, here he’s training with DB specialist Ryan Clark, Landon Collins, and teammates Budda Baker and Deionte Thompson. Maybe we’ll see a more versatile role from him this season

Via @D1_Zoo IG pic.twitter.com/AmiTzOFmrh — CardinalsUpdate (@updatecardinals) July 19, 2022

If you have been watching ESPN’s NFL Live with host Laura Rutledge, you have seen what a compelling, insightful and often hilarious color commentator Ryan Clark is. RC was a dude at free safety in the NFL. And now he’s one of the more charismatic dudes in the ESPN studios along side of Louis Riddick, Marcus Spears, Mina Kimes, RGIII, Dan Orlovsky, Rob Ninkovich, Teddy Bruschi, Luke Keuchly, Mike Tannenbaum and Adam Schefter..

Therefore, on the eve of training camp, it is wonderful to see Budda Baker, Isaiah Simmons, Deionte Thompson and Breon Borders getting their eyes, feet and minds right under the tutelage of Ryan Clark.

This is the kind of training camp prep that Larry Fitzgerald was famous for.

And yesterday, Fitz made it clear via Twitter that watching and rooting for Budda Baker on NFL Sundays is, in his opinion, “must see TV.”

You don't need to do anything different then you've done in the past. You keep adding new dimensions to your game. It's a pleasure to see you raise the standard yearly. I tell my kids if they play/live with your heart they can achieve anything in life. — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) July 18, 2022

It was interesting to see that free agent hybrid SS/LB Landon Collins was a participant in Ryan Clark’s workout session. It made me wonder whether Collins is perhaps on Steve Keim’s radar, particularly seeing as Collins is.a beast versus the run, anywhere the coaches put him in the box, either at safety or linebacker.

Collins is also a dynamic pass rusher from anywhere on the field.

Here is a PFF article from a couple of years ago titled “How a team can get the most out of Landon Collins”:

https://www.pff.com/news/pro-how-a-team-can-get-the-most-out-landon-collins

For the Commanders last season, Collins earned highly commendable 82.5 run defense and 74.0 pass rushing grades. Where he struggled was in pass coverage (38.8 —- giving up 43/56, 76.8%, 478 yards, 11.1 ave., 4 TDs while recording 2 interceptions and incurring only 1 penalty —- numbers that are a little skewed because of a 72 yard TD that he was charged for).

Improving his pass coverage is one of the major reasons why Landon Collins was working out with Ryan Clark and the four Cardinals. Collins has the size (6-0, 222) and speed (4.53) and Alabama pedigree to be very good in all aspects of playing in a hybrid SS/LB role. His box skills could allow Vance Joseph to get even more creative with Isaiah Simmons.

Landon Collins, the #33 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft (NYG) is entering his 8th season at the age of 28.

Kudos to Ryan Clark for leading the charge here. It is great to see Budda, Isaiah, Deionte and Neon Breon honing their skills and learning from a pro’s pro. Budda has been saying that he believes the overall talent in this year’s secondary is the best he’s been a part of in Arizona. That’s high praise from a baller who, according to Larry Fitzgerald, is “must see TV” on NFL Sundays.