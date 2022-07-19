2022 Arizona Cardinals positional preview: Offensive line seems set for the Arizona Cardinals

We had to wait a week, but we are back with some more roster previews for the Arizona Cardinals.

That is because we knew we would have some sort of resolution with Rodney Hudson, it was just not what we expected.

However, it works in favor of the Arizona Cardinals and allows them to be ready for opening day with what looks like a good offensive line group.

Because there are so many, we will list the starters and then the backups before going through the depth players.

D.J. Humphries - Hump wants to be here, he loves the team and the guys love him. He could go down as one of the best offensive linemen in Arizona history for the Cardinals. Now, they need to start thinking extension.

Justin Pugh - Like Hudson, Pugh considered retirement, but he wants to be here and run it back. He still has some juice left in the tank and had a good year last year.

Rodney Hudson - He is back and makes this line better.

Will Hernandez - The Cardinals are very excited about Hernandez and consider this a potential one-year tryout to be the veteran on the interior moving forward.

Kelvin Beachum - Steady and consistent, has been able to fend off Josh Jones the last couple of seasons, will that continue?

Joshua Miles - They really like Miles and his development as a backup.

Marquis Hayes - The Cardinals are excited about their young linemen, and Hayes is one of those guys.

Lecitus Smith - Smith was a guy they legitimately thought could start this year. He will be exciting to see develop.

Justin Murray - Murray continues to be a depth piece the Cardinals trust explicitly.

Josh Jones - The Cardinals love his development, but Beachum has been to consistent to replace.

What is left: People may not believe this, but this is a hard depth chart to crack.

Koda Martin - Been around the organization, someone they like to have on the practice squad pretty consistently.

Sean Harlow - See above.

Haggai Ndubuisi - Part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, he will be on an exemption this year.

Danny Isidora - Another guy who has been around the Cardinals for the last couple of seasons, similar to Harlow and Martin.

Eric Smith - Another player who was on the practice squad last year, was active for a game and then spent the rest of the season on the practice squad.