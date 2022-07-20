 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Rain Podcast: Nobody Coddles a Diva Like Bidwill and Keim

By Walter Mitchell
If the Arizona Cardinals are ever going to consistently contend for the Lombardi Trophy, the way in which Michael Bidwill and Steve Keim coddle divas, some of whom they tend to hold hostage, has to change.

