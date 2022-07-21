Rodney Hudson is back and ranking the position groups in the NFC West

We are back.

After a couple of months off (I called it the Rodney Hudson plan) I made it back on the air with Jess Root.

On the return show it was to discuss getting Rodney Hudson back, then the show topic we had planned... Ranking the players and position groups in the NFC West among the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

It is a great come back episode with some great discussions.

The approximate timestamps for the different parts of the show are below.

(1:00) The impact of Rodney Hudson’s return

(9:21) QB, RB player, team rankings

(33:10) WR, TE player, team rankings

(48:10) OL, DT player, team rankings

(1:02:35) EDGE, LB player, team rankings

(1:12:15) DB, specialist, coach, overall team rankings