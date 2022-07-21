2022 Arizona Cardinals positional preview: Defensive line is set, but injuries are a huge concern for the Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have continued to invest in their defense line, but for some reason it is players with some injury history.

Let’s take a look at the Arizona Cardinals defensive line depth chart and what they have on the roster this year.

J.J. Watt - Was a key piece to the Arizona Cardinals defense before he went down. He is still a great player when healthy... That is the key.

Rashard Lawrence - The Cardinals love Lawrence, but he has dealt with lower body injuries dating back to LSU. Can he stay healthy?

Zach Allen - He has dealt with a number of injuries during his time in Arizona and it seems to be all bad luck. He played 17 games last year, looked better, but a major ankle injury hampered him down the stretch.

Leki Fotu - Fotu is a one-trick pony. He is a run defender, has one sack in 28 career games and six tackles for loss.

Michael Dogbe - Dogbe is a great story and he has done well, but it is clear he is best as a third player in a depth chart over being the main backup.

Kingsley Keke - Keke has been with the Green Bay Packers the last three seasons and started eight games in 2021, after nine games in 2020. He has 6.5 sacks in that time frame. He looks like the lead backup for Watt and Allen.

Jonathan Ledbetter - Ledbetter has seen action in two games in three years including one game with the Cardinals in 2021. Seems like a longshot to make the roster.

Matt Dickerson - A fifth year veteran, Dickerson spent three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, before being in training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was on the Cardinals practice squad since November.

Manny Jones - Jones is an undrafted free agent from Colorado State. He looks like a nice backup type, but will it be this year?

The names at the top... Good. The names after, ehh.