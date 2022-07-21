 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arizona Cardinals and QB Kyler Murray agree to $230.5 multi-year extension through 2028 season

Arizona and their star QB resolve a tenuous offseason with a deal to make him one of the league’s highest paid players

By Blake Murphy
/ new
MMA: UFC 274-Trinaldo vs Roberts Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals and Kyler Murray have had a drama-filled offseason over the possibility of a new contract extension.

In recent weeks, the tension seemed to be resolving, with both sides seemingly in a good place.

This morning, the news broke of a deal incoming...and then was agreed to a few moments later, seemingly.

And then the money came in per Adam Schefter.

This lines up with many projections that had been made, primarily focused on that $46 million per year figure. However, the deal has been for 5 years, through 2028 adding onto his original deal, rather than 6 years. This locks Murray up through 2028 and GM Steve Keim and HC Kliff Kingsbury through 2027.

Thoughts on the extension, Cardinals fans?

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...