Arizona Cardinals and QB Kyler Murray agree to $230.5 multi-year extension through 2028 season

The Cardinals and Kyler Murray have had a drama-filled offseason over the possibility of a new contract extension.

In recent weeks, the tension seemed to be resolving, with both sides seemingly in a good place.

This morning, the news broke of a deal incoming...and then was agreed to a few moments later, seemingly.

This deal is slated to lock up Kyler Murray through 2028, source says. So, five new years. https://t.co/22M8MTlxFc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2022

And then the money came in per Adam Schefter.

Cardinals are giving Kyler Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal that includes $160 million guaranteed, per source. It gives Murray the second highest paid QB average at $46.1 million per year. https://t.co/tTnUJXGSm3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2022

This lines up with many projections that had been made, primarily focused on that $46 million per year figure. However, the deal has been for 5 years, through 2028 adding onto his original deal, rather than 6 years. This locks Murray up through 2028 and GM Steve Keim and HC Kliff Kingsbury through 2027.

A Kyler Murray contract extension projection from @PFF_Brad:



Six years, $280 million ($46.67 million per year), $155 million guaranteed. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) July 19, 2022

Thoughts on the extension, Cardinals fans?