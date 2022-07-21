Arizona Cardinals sign Kyler Murray to extension through 2028

It is done.

We have known it was coming for the last couple of months, but now we know it is official.

When we have numbers we will update, but Kyler Murray will be the Arizona Cardinals quarterback for a long time.

From the team:

Below are some of the key highlights from Murray’s (5-10, 207) NFL career:

· Selected #1 overall by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft, the 24-year old Murray earned NFL Rookie of the Year honors (2019), is a two-time team captain and was named to the Pro Bowl twice (2020-21) in his first three seasons.

· He became the first QB in franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl twice in his first three seasons and joined Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson as the only NFL QBs named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons (2020-21).

· In 46 career games, Murray has completed 1,057-of-1,581 pass attempts (66.9%) for 11,480 yards and 70 TDs while rushing for 1,786 yards and 20 TDs on 314 carries (5.7 avg.).

· He became the first player in NFL history with 70+ passing TDs and 20+ rushing TDs in his first three seasons.

· Murray’s 66.86 completion percentage is the best in NFL history in a player’s first three seasons (min. 1,000 pass attempts) and his 1,057 completions are the second-most in NFL history in a player’s first three seasons (Andrew Luck-1,062).

· He completed 70+ percent of his pass attempts in seven games in 2021, giving him an NFL record 17 games with a 70+ completion percentage in his first three seasons.

· Murray is the only player in NFL history with 3,500+ passing yards and 400+ rushing in each of his first three seasons. He joined Cam Newton (2011-13) as the only players in NFL history with 11,000+ passing yards and 1,500+ rushing yards in his first three seasons.

· He became the fourth-youngest player in NFL history (24 years, 120 days) to reach 10,000 career passing yards.

· Murray was selected to his second consecutive Pro Bowl in 2021 after completing 333-of-481 pass attempts (69.2%) for 3,787 yards, 24 TDs, 10 INTs and a 100.6 passer rating. He also rushed for 423 yards and five TDs.

· His 69.3 completion percentage in 2021 established a franchise single-season record and ranked second in the NFL. His 100.6 passer rating was the second-highest single-season total in franchise history (Carson Palmer, 104.5 in 2015) and ranked eighth in the NFL last season.

· Murray tied Kurt Warner (5 in 2009) for the most games with a passer rating of 120.0+ in a single season in 2021. In franchise history, only Neil Lomax (10 in 108 games) has more such outings in a career than Murray has in his first 46 career games (9).

· He has been named NFC “Offensive Player of the Week” five times, tying Kurt Warner for the most in franchise history. In 2020, Murray became the first player in team history to earn the honor three times in a single season.

· Murray owns the franchise career record for rushing TDs by a QB (20) and established a single-season franchise record for rushing TDs (11) and rushing yards (819) by a QB in 2020.

· In 2020, Murray set an NFL record for the most games (9) with a passing and rushing TD in a single season and became the first player in NFL history with both a passing and rushing TD in five consecutive games (Games 5-9). Has 13 such performances in 46 career games, surpassing Jim Hart (11 in 199 games) for the most in franchise history.

· His five games with 3+ pass TDs and 1+ rush TDs are the most in NFL history in a player’s first three seasons.

· In 2019, Murray became just the 6th different QB in NFL history with 3,500+ passing yards and 500+ rushing yards in a season – and just the second rookie (Cam Newton, 2011).