Ransom Paid In Full

BREAKING NEWS: (AP, Arizona)

At 12:36 p.m. this afternoon, a dark Mercedes Benz with Texas license plate BHARDT, was seen pulling up to a sidewalk in Winslow, Arizona.

After a brief pause, the stealthy Benz patched out burning major rubber.

When the dust, smoke and sagebrush had settled, there stood Kyler Murray on that corner of Winslow, clad in a Cardinals’ hoodie.

Signed, sealed and delivered.

Take It easy, take it easy

Don’t let the sound of BHARDT’s wheels drive you crazy

Lighten up while you still can

Don’t even try to understand

Just find a place to make your stand

And take it easy.

Congratulations to Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury and the agent they share, Erik Burkhardt. You got everything you wanted (and more) from the "TALK IS CHEAP" duo of Michael Bidwill and Steve Keim. https://t.co/t6I0F2mi4p — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) July 21, 2022

Six months of what was an agonizing wait, the ransom money has been paid in full.

Congratulations to Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury and Erik Burkhardt.

Time for the Cardinals to move forward.

Time to start getting super excited for training camp.

Time for the team and the Red Sea to start preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs.