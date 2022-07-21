2023 NFL Draft Preview: Get to know the prospects in the Big 10

We continue our look at the college football world, this week with the second best conference in college football with the Big10.

This week Justin and I preview the Big 10, which has some talent you need to know heading into the college football season.

Sit back, relax and enjoy.

Who will win the Wild West Division?

Will the Buckeyes get back into the College Football Playoff or is Michigan in their heads?

Plus, NFL Draft prospects from all 14 teams.

Then, a hot take from the fellas at PFF College that has the guys a little “Rattlered.”

