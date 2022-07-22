SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals have a new decision to make on which player to extend next

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

The Arizona Cardinals have paid Kyler Murray.

Now the question is... Who is next?

The Arizona Cardinals have three interesting and key players who are coming up for contract extensions: D.J. Humphries, Marquise Brown, and Jalen Thompson.

The question is, who should be the top priority?

The Cardinals have had few players at left tackle with the success of Humphries. Meanwhile, the Cardinals gave up a first round pick for Brown, so he needs to be a priority as well.

The biggest thing, Thompson has been really good, but he plays a position in safety that is not that valuable.

It is a tough thing to decide, but if I had to rank it:

Hollywood Brown D.J. Humphries Jalen Thompson

What is your list?

