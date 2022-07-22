Arizona Cardinals sign wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr.

The Arizona Cardinals have signed wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr. and released wide receiver Jared Smart.

From the team:

Bolden (5-8, 178) most recently played in the USFL where he was named to the All-USFL team as both a wide receiver and special teamer with the Birmingham Stallions. He led the league with 1,209 all-purpose yards during the regular season (618 kick return yards, 415 receiving yards on 42 catches, 176 punt return yards). Bolden was also named the MVP of the 2022 USFL Championship Game after finishing with six receptions for 64 yards, including the go-ahead TD catch.

He has played in 15 career NFL games with San Francisco (2017-18) and Buffalo (2018) and returned 24 kickoffs for 512 yards (21.3 avg.), four punt returns for 23 yards and had one reception for 10 yards. Bolden entered the league in 2017 with San Francisco as an undrafted rookie free agent from Oregon State and also spent two seasons (2019-20) on the Lions practice squad.