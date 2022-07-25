Cardinals Unveil Alternate Helmet

An alternate vibe for 2022 pic.twitter.com/cin3NX5Xcp — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 24, 2022

While the Cardinals have not fared especially well in their alternate black uniforms, maybe this stunning black helmet which highlights the blazing red Cardinal logo will turn the tide.

Details in the Darkness — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 24, 2022

The plan is for the team to wear the black helmets and uniforms on three occasions:

Preseason Game #2: Home vs, Ravens Sunday August 21 Week 5: Home vs. Eagles Sunday October 9 Week 7: Home vs. Saints Thursday October 20

In my opinion, in light of the beautiful contrast of red on black, these alternate helmets are the sharpest looking of any of the new NFL alternate helmets.

Based on the video, it appears that Kyler, J.J. and Budda think they are, to quote DeAndre Hopkins, “sensational”!

What is your opinion?