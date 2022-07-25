2022 Arizona Cardinals positional preview: Edge rusher has a lot of bodies, but can any of them get to the quarterback?

We are nearly ready for the beginning of training camp 2022 for the Arizona Cardinals.

One of the biggest question marks heading into the season is what they have at the edge rusher position.

Let’s take a look.

Markus Golden - The unquestioned leader of the unit, Golden is coming off his second best pass rushing season as a pro and is now having to be the man.

Devon Kennard - A player who has not lived up to the contract, took a paycut and now has a chance make a name for himself across from Golden.

Dennis Gardeck - No way Gardeck ever lives up to the play of two years ago, but he can offer a great pass rushing option off the bench.

Cameron Thomas - The rookie from San Diego State is a long, linear athlete with good burst off the edge.

Myjai Sanders - The other 2022 draft pick, he was a little undersized, but he has some juice off the edge.

Victor Dimukeje - The second year pass rusher will have to work to make the roster.

Jessie Lemonier - A veteran without a lot of success, another one to watch making the roster.

Jesse Luketa - He is a hard working, non-stop motor guy without a lot of juice off the edge.

This isn’t a group with a lot of success, but there are a lot of options.

What do you think?