2022 Arizona Cardinals positional preview: Arizona Cardinals should have their off-ball linebackers set... right?

We are heading into 2022 training camp with the Arizona Cardinals and one position group that feels like it should be solidified is a question mark.

No, not who is going to get a chance to play, but whether or not the young guns can handle it.

Let’s take a look at the depth chart heading into training camp for the inside linebackers.

Isaiah Simmons - Simmons took a nice step in 2021 and now it is time for him to become a premier player. It is unfair to expect anyone to become great, but spending the eighth pick on an inside linebacker comes with certain expectations, especially when there are a couple of players drafted after who have been as good or better.

Zaven Collins - Collins has pressure as well. Collins played sparingly in 2021 and now is expected to be the man in the middle on defense. Is he up for the task?

Tanner Vallejo - Vallejo has been an excellent sub for the Cardinals, but they need him to be just that this year. He cannot be someone they lean on instead of Simmons or Collins.

Nick Vigil - Veteran with experience. He should have the same role as Vallejo.

Ezekiel Turner - Been an excellent special teams player and should continue to be one.

Joe Walker - Been around the Cardinals for going on four years. He is a nice special teams contributor.

Chandler Wooten - Needs a good camp and some luck. Could be a candidate for the practice squad.

Ben Niemann - Has experience, could he replace a Vallejo?

We know who the starters are and we know what they need to do... Is it their time?