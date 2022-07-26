Arizona Cardinals place Marquise Brown on non-football injury list

Training camp is starting and the Arizona Cardinals will be without one of their most recent additions as the team announced that Marquise Brown has been added to the non-football injury list with a hamstring injury.

Brown being on the list is not something to worry about at this point, the team doesn’t start workouts until tomorrow and the team will not even have pads on until next week. So, when Brown is healthy he will be able to return to practice immediately.

Brown joins Maxx Williams as the only two Cardinals not on the active roster to start camp, but they are in two very different spots.

Brown has missed time in each of his training camps with the Baltimore Ravens, but has been mostly healthy during the season.

Let’s hope it is a slight hamstring tweak and he is back and ready to go by week one of the NFL season.