2023 NFL Draft Preview: ACC prospects to know

In college football there are five conferences called the “Power Five” and then the rest of the college football world.

In reality, there is the “Power Two” and then teams filter in and out of College Football Playoff contention each year.

On this weeks podcast, we take a swing at one of those conferences and see if there is anything left.

This week, Justin and I preview the ACC, and 2023 NFL Draft prospects from all 14 teams. Plus, in this week’s Hot Takes segment, Pitt’s coach compliments a new member of his team while taking an apparent swipe at a former player.

You can become a patron for as little as $2/month at The Original Draft Breakdown Podcast on Patreon for access to all of our weekly bonus episodes

Follow us on twitter @db_pod where we post links to the episodes and articles

Follow us on IG at db_pod where we’ll post the occasional video