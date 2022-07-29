Arizona Cardinals sign pair of defensive linemen

The Arizona Cardinals are looking to beef up their defensive front.

They signed two veteran defensive linemen today to help with that.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed defensive lineman Christian Ringo and defensive lineman Antwaun Woods. To make room on the roster, the team has released defensive lineman Matt Dickerson and tight end David Wells. Ringo (6-1, 300) set career highs last season with the Saints by appearing in 14 games (four starts) and collecting 26 tackles to go along with two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has played in 34 games (four starts) with New Orleans (2021), Cincinnati (2018), Dallas (2018), Detroit (2017) and Green Bay (2016) in his career and has 41 tackles (22 solo), 1.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. The 30-year old Ringo originally entered the league with Green Bay in 2015 as a sixth-round selection (210th overall) in the NFL Draft from Louisiana. Woods (6-1, 307) has appeared in 47 games (32 starts) in his NFL career, recording 88 tackles, 2.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and a pass defensed. He has six years of NFL experience with the Titans (2016-17), Cowboys (2018-20) and Colts (2021). The 29-year old Woods played seven games with the Colts last season after appearing in 39 games (32 starts) over the previous three seasons with Dallas. He originally entered the NFL with Tennessee in 2016 as an undrafted rookie free agent from USC. Ringo will wear jersey #70 and Woods will wear #92.

Welcome to the desert, Christian and Antwaun.