Iconic American poet Walt Whitman wrote a litany of poetic muses. One that has always stood out for me is his wonderfully didactic adage:

“Be curious, not judgmental.”

Of course, Walt Whitman had a number of salient reasons why he would wish people would treat him and others with curiosity, rather than condemnation.

To name just a few:

He was the first poet to champion the use of free verse (which so many of the literary critics felt was a form of heresy —- and is why so many publishers refused to publish his work).

He was openly gay.

He was an outspoken champion for civil rights, gay rights, women’s rights, anti-slavery of any form —- at a time in American history when it was immensely unpopular and dangerous to do so.

He adored and stood on the table for Abraham Lincoln at a time when Lincoln was extremely unpopular. “O Captain! My Captain!”

After his application to join the Union army was denied, due allegedly for medical reasons, he served as a male nurse is a Washington D.C. triage. “I saw battle-corpses, myriads of them, And the white skeletons of young men-I saw them; I saw the debris and debris of all the dead soldiers of the war; But I saw they were not as was thought; They themselves were fully at rest-they suffer’d not; The living remain’d and suffer’d-the mother suffer’d, And the wife and the child, and the musing comrade suffer’d, And the armies that remain’d suffer’d.” (from “Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom’d)

He celebrated individuality. ”I celebrate myself and sing myself. And what I assume, you shall assume, for every atom belonging to me, as good belongs to you.”

He had the self-awareness and confidence to say, “I sound my barbaric yawp over the rooftops of the world.”

I awoke this morning with the thought of how better our world would be if we heeded Walt Whitman’s advice to “be curious, not judgmental.”

As a fan of the Arizona Cardinals I often try to approach my feelings and assessments of the front office, the coaches, the players and my fellow fans with curiosity —- but I know I need to do significantly better. It’s become so easy these days to cast out snap judgments, mostly out of frustration and sometimes perhaps often out of sheer and regrettable ignorance.

I need too do a better job of asking questions.

Asking questions is something I try to take a keen sense of pride in —-

But, I know I can do better —-

And I should do better.

Here’s one of the best reasons why —- ever —-

Therefore, I wonder if we can treat the Cardinals new season with fresh eyes and a fresh sense of curiosity.

And I wonder if we can do that here at ROTB more consistently with one another.

I think that we have come a long way —- but we still have a ways to go.

What do you think?

And what do you think of this?