Markus Golden the Arizona Cardinals best contract

When the Arizona Cardinals traded for Markus Golden a couple of years ago to bring back the veteran pass rusher it was a way to get someone to help cover the loss of Chandler Jones it was obvious both sides made a mistake in moving on.

Now, two years later the Cardinals are relying on Golden again to take some of the pressure off the loss of Jones, this time as the veteran free agent signed a big deal to likely finish out his career with the Las Vegas Raiders.

PFF listed the best contract on every team and not surprisingly Golden was the Arizona Cardinals.

From PFF:

ARIZONA CARDINALS: EDGE MARKUS GOLDEN (TWO YEARS, $5 MILLION | ONE YEAR, $2.25 MILLION IN CASH REMAINING) Golden made consecutive appearances on our 2021 top 32 contracts and 2022 top 32 contracts rankings, immediately delivering high-level production at a very low cost upon returning to the Cardinals.

Golden provides a veteran pass rusher at a heavily discounted rate. That is a great contract and makes him a bargain for the Cardinals.

Now, how does he produce as the feature pass rusher for the Cardinals?