Red Rain Podcast: Brett Kollmann’s Insights on QBs from Kyler to Baker

Happy to welcome back Brett Kollmann to the Red Rain Podcast. Today, Brett talks about how he has changed his criteria for evaluating QBs coming into the NFL Draft. We talk about a number of QBs from Kyler Murray to Baker Mayfield and some of the top prospects in the QB rich 2023 draft. And, as a bonus, Brett offers his thoughts on USC’s and UCLA’s moves to the Big Ten.

Also discussed:

The dichotomy in the NFC West between somewhat "static" offenses vs motion-heavy offenses is fascinating...



% of targets to players that were in motion pre-snap:



SEA - 27.1%

ARZ - 30.3%

LAR - 31.3%

SF - 65.1% (!!!)



It's like two different sports are being played here. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) July 7, 2022

Your thoughts about these percentages?