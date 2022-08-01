2022 Arizona Cardinals positional preview: Cardinals have a great safety room heading into the season

As the Arizona Cardinals get ready to kick into high gear at training camp, we know one of the strengths of the team is the safety position.

They go into full pads today, but a couple of things have stood out.

The way the Cardinals are using their safeties as we are seeing not only the expected duo of Baker and Thompson, but seeing some of Isaiah Simmons back there.

Let's take a look at the players listed at safety.

Budda Baker - All Pro, Pro Bowl safety. One of the best in the league and one of the best players on the team.

Jalen Thompson - Thompson continues to be one of the more underrated players on this roster. He is in the final year of his deal, what do the Cardinals do?

Deionte Thompson - The other Thompson has been a solid backup, and seems like he will continue to be successful in that role for the Cardinals.

Charles Washington - One of the best special teamers in the NFL, and Washington has had some nice spurts on defense. However, he is a special teamer first and foremost.

James Wiggins - Wiggins has the chance to replace Chris Banjo in his use as a core special teams contributor and maybe can become a viable backup at safety.

Tae Daley - Undrafted free agent from Virginia Tech has a long way to go to make the roster with the top five as is and the alleged usage of Isaiah Simmons.

This is the best position group on the roster heading into camp.

What do you think?