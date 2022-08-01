Kyler Murray tests positive for Covid

The Arizona Cardinals said Kyler Murray was taking a day off on Saturday to rest his arm. Wonder now if it was they were keeping him out because he had some symptoms?

Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury announced today that Murray has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss at least the next five days.

Murray has minor symptoms per Kingsbury, so hopefully this is a quick turnaround and he is better quickly and heading into the season.

The Cardinals and Murray have had something of a bad camp, just from the bad publicity with a silly addendum, to now missing a week of practices with Covid.

It has been a rough July and now start of August.

So, for the Cardinals, it will be a good chance to work in Colt McCoy and Trace McSorely, while there is no injuries and everyone is engaged and healthy.

But, it is a problem because the Cardinals have been doing some really, really interesting things with their offensive sets and alignments (can’t talk about because it was during the “closed” part of practice). So, it stinks that the Cardinals will have to put that on hold for a week.

Get well soon, Kyler.