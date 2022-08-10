Cardinals Reacts Survey: How confident are you in the Cardinals heading into preseason?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Cardinals enter a pivotal season as they look to continue the trend of improvement under Kliff Kingsbury and with Kyler Murray.

However, their offseason has been tumultuous to say the least, and that has many on this site and on social media worried about what the season will bring.

It will be an interesting season and if the first depth chart is any indication, we won’t know much about this team until the regular season starts.

That is why, before the action gets started this week, we want to know what you think about the team.