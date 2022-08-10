Jonesing For 2 CB Trades

If the Arizona Cardinals are going to try to “keep up with Joneses” at the CB position, here are two trade proposals that could do the trick:

Patriots receive: Cardinals’ 2023 5th round pick

Cardinals receive: CB Jonathan Jones (2022 cap hit $5.68M)

Why the Patriots could accept it: Jones becomes a UFA in 2023 and they just drafted his replacement in Houston’s CB Marcus Jones. Plus, they could recover $5.68M of cap space.

Why the Cardinals could accept it: Jones has the 4.33 speed and lynx-like quickness to cover the likes of Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel and Tyler Lockett from the slot or anywhere on the field. This would enable the Cardinals to use Byron Murphy in more favorable matchups and as a cover 2 safety in the nickel.

Seahawks receive Cardinals’ 2023 6th round pick.

Cardinals receive CB Sidney Jones (2022 cap hit $2.26M)

Why the Seahawks could accept it: Jones is on a one year deal and becomes a UFA in 2023. They drafted two CBs they are very high on: Cincinnati’s Coby Bryant (2021 Jim Thorpe Award Winner) and UTSA’s Tariq Woolen, plus they already have veterans Artie Brown, Justin Coleman and Tre Brown. Plus they would save $1.3M on the 2022 cap.

One might argue, why would the Seahawks make a trade within their division? This is a rebuilding year for them and with their uncertainty at QB, the thought of being able to draft Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio St.’s C.J. Stroud must be tantalizing.

Why the Cardinals could accept it: Sidney Jones would be a superbly nifty fit as the starting LCB. He would be reunited with UWA teammates Budda Baker, Byron Murphy and Zeke Turner. Jones is coming off two good seasons: 68.1 in 2020 (JAC) and 70.2 (2021 SEA). Those grades would have been tops for Cardinals’ CBs in 2020 and 2021. Jones has 4.4 speed and he plays a physical brand of football, both in pass overage and in forcing the run.He would count $2.26M on the cap.

Total 2022 Cap Hit for Cardinals For Both Trades : $7.9M

: $7.9M Cardinals’ Current Capo Space: $16.77M

$16.77M Cardinals’ 2023 Draft Picks Offered : 2023 5th and 6th (their own)

: 2023 5th and 6th (their own) Cardinals 2023 NFL Draft Picks Remaining: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 3rd (comp). 4th, 5th (comp), 6th (comp), 7th.

In my opinion, adding Jonathan Jones and Sidney Jones could allow the Cardinals to turn their most questionable position group into a strength.