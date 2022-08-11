Arizona Cardinals training camp, D.J. Humphries’ deal, injuries, trade rumors and preseason preview

The Arizona Cardinals open up the preseason tomorrow against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road so it is time to get back into the groove of things.

First though, Jess and I needed to discuss the re-signing of D.J. Humphries and how it will impact the Arizona Cardinals for the next couple of seasons.

From there, it is onto training camp review before we quickly discuss the pared down preseason game one.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show.

Here are the approximate timestamps for the topics of the show:

(1:00): Training camp reactions, D.J. Humphries’ contract extension

(24:57): Training camp injuries

(33:32) Trade possibilities?

(49:28) Camp standouts, disappointments

(1:05:29) Players to watch, players who could flash in preseason opener