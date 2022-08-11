Arizona Cardinals unlikely to have Trey McBride in preseason opener

The Arizona Cardinals are banged up.

No, there are no big issues at this point, sans still waiting on something on the Antoine Wesley front, but they have a number of players with nicks and bruises that make playing in the preseason unlikely.

That includes their top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Trey McBride, who they team will not press back into action tomorrow evening in their preseason matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

From Kliff Kingsbury:

“After today, we just rested him,” Kingsbury said. “I doubt it will be Friday night. Hoping for Baltimore at this point.”

McBride is dealing with basically an unknown issue with regards to his back. That is about all we know at this point.

While McBride getting reps would be nice, it is also not that big of a deal with no starting wide receivers, or offensive line getting reps either, while also the top two quarterbacks are sitting.

Let’s just hope the back issue heals in time for September.

Get well soon, Trey.