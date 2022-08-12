 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cardinals at Bengals preseason game time, TV channel, online stream, announcers, radio and more

By Seth Cox
/ new
Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals kick off their 2022 season against the defending AFC Champions.

Both teams will be mostly unrecognizable from a player standpoint, but hey, it is still football.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

  • Game: Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals
  • Start Time: 4:30 pm Arizona time on August 12th, 2022
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium
  • TV Channel: KPNX 12 News locally
  • Announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (color analyst)
  • Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Paul Calvisi (play-by-play) Drew Stanton (color analyst)
  • Streaming: NFL app or the Arizona Cardinals app (Available only if you are not in market)

No Joe Burrow. No Kyler Murray.

Not exactly the matchup you are hoping for in a game of Cardinals versus Bengals, but there are plenty of good storylines to look forward to tonight, and a chance for some players who could be playing some of their last games.

Enjoy.

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...