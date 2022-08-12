Cardinals at Bengals preseason game time, TV channel, online stream, announcers, radio and more

The Arizona Cardinals kick off their 2022 season against the defending AFC Champions.
Both teams will be mostly unrecognizable from a player standpoint, but hey, it is still football.
Here is everything you need to know about the game.
- Game: Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals
- Start Time: 4:30 pm Arizona time on August 12th, 2022
- Location: Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium
- TV Channel: KPNX 12 News locally
- Announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (color analyst)
- Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Paul Calvisi (play-by-play) Drew Stanton (color analyst)
- Streaming: NFL app or the Arizona Cardinals app (Available only if you are not in market)
No Joe Burrow. No Kyler Murray.
Not exactly the matchup you are hoping for in a game of Cardinals versus Bengals, but there are plenty of good storylines to look forward to tonight, and a chance for some players who could be playing some of their last games.
Enjoy.
