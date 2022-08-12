Keim/Kingsbury Year 4 Pre-Season Assessments of Draft Picks

From week to week during the pre-season, it would be fun and interesting to assess the development, roles and 53 man roster chances of the draft picks that Steve Kiem and the Cardinals have made since Kliff Kingsbury was named head coach.
QB:
- Kyler Murray (Pick #1, 2019) —- starter, signed through 2028, starter
RB:
- Eno Benjamin (Pick #222,2020) —- year 3 of rookie contract, could emerge as RB2 or RB3
- Keaontay Ingram (Pick #201 , 2022) —- year 1 of rookie contract, on roster bubble
WR:
- Andy Isabella (Pick #62, 2019) —- year 4 of rookie contract, on roster bubble
- Rondale Moore (Pick #49, 2021) —- year 2 of rookie contract, starter as WR2 or WR3
TE:
- Trey McBride (Pick #55 , 2022) —- year 1 of rookie contract, TE2 or TE3
OL:
- Joshua Miles (Pick #248, 2019) —- year 4 of rookie contract, on roster bubble
- Josh Jones (Pick #72, 2020) —- year 3 of rookie contract, swing tackle, potential starter
- Lecitus Smith (Pick #215, 2022) —- year 1 of rookie contract, on roster bubble
- Marquis Hayes (Pick #257, 2022)—- year 1 of rookie contract, on roster bubble
DL:
- Zach Allen (Pick #65, 2019) —- year 4 of rookie contract, starter at 34DE
- Michael Dogbe (Pick #249, 2019) —- year 4 of rookie contract, DL rotation
- Leki Fotu (Pick #114, 2020) —- year 3 of rookie contract, DL rotation
- Rashard Lawrence (Pick #131, 2020) —- year 3 of rookie contract, starter at NT
- Cameron Thomas (Pick #87, 2022) —- year 1 of rookie contract, DL rotation
ILB:
- Zaven Collins (Pick #16, 2021) —- year 2 of rookie contract, starter
OLB:
- Isaiah Simmons (Pick #8, 2020) —- year 3 of rookie contract, starter at star LB
- Victor Dimukeje (Pick #210, 2021) —- year 2 of rookie contract, on roster bubble
- Myjai Sanders (Pick #100, 2022) —- year 1 of rookie contract, nickel rusher
- Jesse Luketa (Pick #257, 2022)—- year 1 of rookie contract, on roster bubble
CB:
- Byron Murphy (Pick #33, 2019) —- year 4 of rookie contract, starter at slot CB
- Marco Wilson (Pick #136, 2021) —- year 2 of rookie contract, starter at RCB
- Christian Matthew (Pick #244, 2022) —- year 1 of rookie contract, on roster bubble
S:
- Jalen Thompson (5th round supplementary draft, 2019) —- year 4 of rookie contract, starter at SS
- Deionte Thompson (Pick #115, 2019, pictured above) —- year 4 of rookie contract, nickel FS
- James Wiggins (Pick #243, 2021) —- year 2 of rookie contract, on roster bubble
Draft Picks No Longer With Team:
- Pick #103 (2019): WR Hakeem Butler —- waived
- Pick #174 (2019): WR Keesean Johnson —- waived
- Pick #179 (2019): C Lamont Gaillard —- released
- Pick #254 (2019): TE Caleb Wilson —- claimed off PS
- Pick #202 (2020): ILB Evan Weaver —- waived
- Pick #223 (2021): CB Tay Gowan* —- traded to Eagles plus Cardinals’ 2022 5th round pick for TE Zach Ertz
- How many of the current draft picks do you see making the 53 man roster?
- We can ask ourselves this question each week of the pre-season as we monitor the players’ progress.
- I am planning to tape a Red Rain Podcast tomorrow to offer assessments of the players’ performances versus the Bengals, with an updated 53 man roster prediction.
