Keim/Kingsbury Year 4 Pre-Season Assessments of Draft Picks

From week to week during the pre-season, it would be fun and interesting to assess the development, roles and 53 man roster chances of the draft picks that Steve Kiem and the Cardinals have made since Kliff Kingsbury was named head coach.

QB:

Kyler Murray (Pick #1, 2019) —- starter, signed through 2028, starter

RB:

Eno Benjamin (Pick #222,2020) —- year 3 of rookie contract, could emerge as RB2 or RB3

Keaontay Ingram (Pick #201 , 2022) —- year 1 of rookie contract, on roster bubble

WR:

Andy Isabella (Pick #62, 2019) —- year 4 of rookie contract, on roster bubble

Rondale Moore (Pick #49, 2021) —- year 2 of rookie contract, starter as WR2 or WR3

TE:

Trey McBride (Pick #55 , 2022) —- year 1 of rookie contract, TE2 or TE3

OL:

Joshua Miles (Pick #248, 2019) —- year 4 of rookie contract, on roster bubble

Josh Jones (Pick #72, 2020) —- year 3 of rookie contract, swing tackle, potential starter

Lecitus Smith (Pick #215, 2022) —- year 1 of rookie contract, on roster bubble

Marquis Hayes (Pick #257, 2022)—- year 1 of rookie contract, on roster bubble

DL:

Zach Allen (Pick #65, 2019) —- year 4 of rookie contract, starter at 34DE

Michael Dogbe (Pick #249, 2019) —- year 4 of rookie contract, DL rotation

Leki Fotu (Pick #114, 2020) —- year 3 of rookie contract, DL rotation

Rashard Lawrence (Pick #131, 2020) —- year 3 of rookie contract, starter at NT

Cameron Thomas (Pick #87, 2022) —- year 1 of rookie contract, DL rotation

ILB:

Zaven Collins (Pick #16, 2021) —- year 2 of rookie contract, starter

OLB:

Isaiah Simmons (Pick #8, 2020) —- year 3 of rookie contract, starter at star LB

Victor Dimukeje (Pick #210, 2021) —- year 2 of rookie contract, on roster bubble

Myjai Sanders (Pick #100, 2022) —- year 1 of rookie contract, nickel rusher

Jesse Luketa (Pick #257, 2022)—- year 1 of rookie contract, on roster bubble

CB:

Byron Murphy (Pick #33, 2019) —- year 4 of rookie contract, starter at slot CB

Marco Wilson (Pick #136, 2021) —- year 2 of rookie contract, starter at RCB

Christian Matthew (Pick #244, 2022) —- year 1 of rookie contract, on roster bubble

S:

Jalen Thompson (5th round supplementary draft, 2019) —- year 4 of rookie contract, starter at SS

Deionte Thompson (Pick #115, 2019, pictured above) —- year 4 of rookie contract, nickel FS

James Wiggins (Pick #243, 2021) —- year 2 of rookie contract, on roster bubble

Draft Picks No Longer With Team: