SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans not overly confident in direction of team heading into preseason

It is week one of the NFL preseason for the Arizona Cardinals and fans are ready... to panic.

Not shocking.

An offseason that can only be described as not the best, had lead into the preseason where we won’t see much, if any of the key players.

So, why would fans be confident?

I mean, the team has only improved year over year under Kliff Kingsbury.

They have signed their franchise quarterback to a long-term deal.

They have added more weapons, beefed up the offensive line and created what should be one of the best offenses in the NFL.

A notoriously bad franchise has seemingly built in the right direction for three straight years, but Cardinals fans aren’t too sure. There is a lot of PTSD of bad football in this teams history. So, I get it.

Yet, this team has continued to grow in the right direction with Kliff and Kyler, so let’s give them a chance.

