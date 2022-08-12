What to watch: Arizona Cardinals have some key positions to watch in preseason opener against Bengals

We are finally back to some form of NFL players on a field running plays.

It won’t be a lot of guys who are going to be main contributors, but there are plenty of guys who can be key rotational players, or even starters.

So, what are we watching in tonight's game?

Arizona Cardinals young tackles against Cincinnati Bengals young pass rushers:

Josh Jones and Joshua Miles won’t be taking on the talented duo of Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, but they will get the main backups in Jeffrey Gunter and Joseph Ossai. It will be a fun test to see if the development of the young tackles, especially Jones, is something to be excited about.

Running back room:

We know James Conner is the man, but who will be his main backup? It feels like Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams are next in line, but rookie Keaontay Ingram has impressed this training camp.

Young pass rushers:

The Arizona Cardinals have a duo of young pass rushers themselves, as they look for one of Cam Thomas or Myjai Sanders to step up and become a contributor in year one. It won’t be against the Bengals stsarters, but you would like to see them start off with some success against backups.

What is going on in the secondary:

More specifically, at cornerback. We know the safety room is maybe the strongest in the NFL, but the corner room may just be the thinnest. It is time for players to step up before the Cardinals go fishing.

What are you watching?