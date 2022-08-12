Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals preseason game open thread

It is week one of the 2022 NFL preseason for the Arizona Cardinals and they are taking on the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals.

That means... Well not much.

We won’t see most of the stars of the show, as both Joe Burrow and Kyler Murray will be on the sidelines, as will their best weapons.

We will see plenty of young players who need to show what they can do though and we discussed that earlier today.

In case you missed it, here is everything you need to know about the game.

If you are out of market, make sure you check in with the NFL app or the Arizona Cardinals app.

Game : Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals

: Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals Start Time: 4:30 pm Arizona time on August 12th, 2022

4:30 pm Arizona time on August 12th, 2022 Location: Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium

Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium TV Channel: KPNX 12 News locally

KPNX 12 News locally Announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (color analyst)

Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (color analyst) Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Paul Calvisi (play-by-play) Drew Stanton (color analyst)

Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Paul Calvisi (play-by-play) Drew Stanton (color analyst) Streaming: NFL app or the Arizona Cardinals app (Available only if you are out of market)

Go Cardinals!