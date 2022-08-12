Arizona Cardinals blowout Cincinnati Bengals in first preseason game

It wasn’t pretty, but it could be a sign of things to come.

The Arizona Cardinals were dominant in their 36-23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in their first preseason game of 2022.

Trace McSorely was 13/22 for 163 yards and a touchdown, while Jonathan Ward scored two touchdowns in limited time.

Defensively, Victor Dimukeje had two sacks and Jace Whittakerhad five tackles as the Cardinals just completely controlled the game from basically the end of the first quarter on.

Andy Isabella had four receptions for 57 yards while Greg Dortch had four receptions for 53 yards.

Undrafted free agent Jontre Kirklin had a touchdown reception while Andre Baccellia also had a touchdown reception.

Meanwhile, until the guys that are unlikely to make the team came in, the defense was really, really solid.

It was a complete performance for the Arizona Cardinals and should make some people feel like the Cardinals are continuing to head in the right direction.