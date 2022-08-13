Preseason recap: Two young Cardinals stand out in win

The Arizona Cardinals have a few positional battles on their hands spilling into the preseason. There are depth positions up for grabs at wide receiver and edge rusher specifically. To kick off the preseason, the Cardinals took on the Cincinnati Bengals last night. The coaching staff gave their young players time to showcase their ability in live game action. Which offensive and defensive players caught my eye?

Offense: Wide receiver—Greg Dortch

If anyone has been a bright and shining light in training camp, it is Greg Dortch. The 5-foot-7 slot receiver wins with quickness and leveraging. He understands how to find soft spots in zone coverage and make himself available for his quarterback. Last night, Dortch had an amazing catch displaying soft hands and outstanding body control.

Greg Dortch has shined in Cardinals camp. He continues so far in game one of the preseason! pic.twitter.com/aqLGmDtgVI — Full-Time Dame (@DP_NFL) August 13, 2022

He was able to stack his defender vertically and make the needed adjustment to secure the pass. Also, he kept his balance to stay upright to gain a few more yards after the catch. Everyone understands for the first six weeks, all hands on deck is needed at the wide receiver position, with D-Hop suspended. Dortch has translated his strong camp performances to the preseason. He caught four of his eight targets for 53 yards last night. Not to forget a nice 55-yard punt return to flip field position. If this continues, his case as a roster lock gets stronger and stronger!

Defense: Edge Defender—Victor Dimukeje

The former 6th round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Victor Dimukeje flashed his ability to pressure the quarterback and be a force on the edges last night. Finishing the game with three tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble (on the play below).

His thick and stout frame helps him hold up at the POA in the run game. On rush downs, his hot motor displays along with his strong hands to win the edge. I would love to see more of him in the next preseason matchups. If he can build on this performance and continue to impact the game on third downs, he will earn and deserve his spot on the 53-man roster!

Cardinal fans, we have real live football. Let’s enjoy this win, albeit preseason. Evaluate and analyze who are shining over the next few weeks. I will be back with more coverage and standouts as we progress to the regular season! Football is BACK!