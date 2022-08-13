Red Rain Podcast: ARI 36 CIN 23 Analysis and Roster Questions

In today’s podcast, I offer some thoughts about the Cardinals’ 36-23 pre-season win over the Bengals and would like to hear your answers to the number of roster questions I posed.

I would like to consider your answers as I write up this week’s (post pre-season game #1) 53 man roster projection. For example, do you think (a) that if waived, QB Trace McSorely will be claimed by a QB needed team? And (b), would it be smart for the Cardinals to keep McSorely on the roster as a valuable depth player and scout team leader?

I have a number of other roster questions. I hope to hear your opinions.

Sweet scramble throw and catch from Trace McSorely to Andy Isabella: