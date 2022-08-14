Cardinals cut five players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline

The Arizona Cardinals have released five players as they trimmed their roster down to 85 ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

We have released DL Kingsley Keke, OL Haggai Ndubuisi, OL Greg Long, RB Ronnie RIvers, and CB Breon Borders. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 14, 2022

Kingsley Keke was signed in May and was thought to be the Cardinals’ top backup defensive line considering he was their most accomplished depth lineman with 6.5 career sacks. The 25-year-old defensive tackle was also placed on COVID protocol and missed the preseason opener versus the Bengals.

Haggai Ndubuisi is a 21-year-old Nigeria native that was selected as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program in January. He was working in the UpRise Academy in Africa led by former Giants’ star Osi Umenyiora. He only played in two snaps against the Bengals. It looks like the Cardinals like what they have in current offensive tackles Josh Jones and Josh Miles.

Greg Long was recruited by Cardinals’ OL coach Sean Kugler when he was at UTEP. The former undrafted free agent was signed in May and played two snaps against the Bengals last Friday. With the standout performances by rookies Marquis Hayes and Lecitus Smith, Long was on the short end of the roster.

Ronnie Rivers is one of the most accomplished running backs in Fresno State history but logged only three snaps in a crowded Arizona Cardinals’ backfield. There is a good chance he will land with another team due to his dynamic skills as a pass catcher and ball carrier out of the backfield.

Breon Borders was signed off the Titans’ practice squad last season but struggled since his arrival. He allowed 86 receiving yards in three catches against the Bengals. The Cardinals’ search for upgrades at cornerback continues.

Best of luck to those that were released.