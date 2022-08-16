Budda Baker gets high praise as he comes in at No. 67 in NFL Top 100

The Arizona Cardinals have a handful of the best 100 players in the league.

Budda Baker is one of them.

The 26-year old Baker is a four time Pro Bowler and two time All-Pro in his five NFL seasons and has earned a spot at 67 on the NFL Top 100 for 2022.

From Russell Wilson:

“He’s one of the most explosive players in the league. He’s smaller, undersized. Budda’s smaller than me. He’s a force. He comes out of that center field and comes down full speed. He’s trying to take your helmet off and he’s trying to blow you up.”

It is Baker’s controlled recklessness that makes him a special and unique player.

From D.K Metcalf:

“He really attacks everything 100% full speed. He’s just a fantastic tackler. I’ve seen him take people down from up top. I’ve seen him take the legs out. A honed-in reckless. He knows how to control it on Sundays and this year he’s turning it into picks.”

We have been fortunate to watch him play here every year of his career.