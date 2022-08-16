Kyler Murray checks in at No. 57 on the NFL Top 100 Players

The Arizona Cardinals have three of the top 100 players in the NFL thus far according to the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022.

The highest revealed thus far is quarterback Kyler Murray.

The 25-year old Murray was the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year and then since has made back-to-back Pro Bowls in years two and three.

He has also grown as a player each season.

Murray threw 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2019, then had 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2020, before getting 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2021. The 24 touchdowns resulted in the highest touchdown percentage of his career at 5% of his passes going for touchdowns.

Murray has also helped the Cardinals raise their win totals each year, going from five wins, to eight wins to 11 wins in 2021.

The Cardinals growth with Murray has made him one of the most improved and important players in the NFL.