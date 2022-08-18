 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Op-Ed: National Football Losers

By Walter Mitchell
/ new
NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoffs-Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

National Football Losers:

  1. The NFL Shield (or whatever is left of it after this obliteration)
  2. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
  3. Former Attorney General of New Jersey Peter C. Harvey
  4. Retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson
  5. Jimmy and Dee Haslam
  6. The Cleveland Browns
  7. The Cleveland Browns Fans Who Cheer for Watson
  8. The Cleveland Browns Fans Who Shout, “We’ve got your back, Deshaun.”
  9. The Houston Texans
  10. Any NFL fan or citizen of the planet earth who gives a good darn about women’s rights
  11. Most of all, Deshaun Watson, who believes, as so many wealthy Americans do, that you can lie and be abusive to others as often as you want, as long as you hide behind a team of the best lawyers and enablers that money can buy. .

Listen to this crock:

This is precisely what an “enabled” sexual predator sounds like.

On the other hand, this is precisely what a traumatized victim of sexual misconduct sounds like:

Ashley Solis’ courage to be the first of Deshaun Watson’s massage therapist to come forward is beyond extraordinary. Just ask any victimized woman who comes forward to report sexual abuse when she already knows the eternal amount of shame and humiliation she is going to suffer.

Do you see how Watson’s 11 game suspension satisfied the NFL’s greed and money-making priorities?

The NFL has now concocted what they consider to be “must see TV” by scheduling Deshaun Watson to re-e-surface in a Week 12 matchup in Houston against the Houston Texans.

How despicable is that?

Talk about profiting on a person’s notoriety while perpetuating his victims’ trauma.

National Football Losers —- that’s what they are, all right.

I suppose now is as good a time as ever to heed the poignant words that Tom Wolf wrote at the conclusion of his best-selling 1987 novel, Bonfire of the Vanities, as delivered with such sheer aplomb by Morgan Freeman (Judge Leonard White):

