Op-Ed: National Football Losers

BREAKING: The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to a settlement on discipline for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson, who will serve an 11-game suspension and pay a $5 million fine for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, per league source. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 18, 2022

National Football Losers:

The NFL Shield (or whatever is left of it after this obliteration) NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Former Attorney General of New Jersey Peter C. Harvey Retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson Jimmy and Dee Haslam The Cleveland Browns The Cleveland Browns Fans Who Cheer for Watson The Cleveland Browns Fans Who Shout, “We’ve got your back, Deshaun.” The Houston Texans Any NFL fan or citizen of the planet earth who gives a good darn about women’s rights Most of all, Deshaun Watson, who believes, as so many wealthy Americans do, that you can lie and be abusive to others as often as you want, as long as you hide behind a team of the best lawyers and enablers that money can buy. .

Listen to this crock:

Deshaun Watson says at some point he will try to tell his side of the story. pic.twitter.com/BphWm4Kik7 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 18, 2022

This is precisely what an “enabled” sexual predator sounds like.

On the other hand, this is precisely what a traumatized victim of sexual misconduct sounds like:

Ashley Solis’ courage to be the first of Deshaun Watson’s massage therapist to come forward is beyond extraordinary. Just ask any victimized woman who comes forward to report sexual abuse when she already knows the eternal amount of shame and humiliation she is going to suffer.

Do you see how Watson’s 11 game suspension satisfied the NFL’s greed and money-making priorities?

The NFL has now concocted what they consider to be “must see TV” by scheduling Deshaun Watson to re-e-surface in a Week 12 matchup in Houston against the Houston Texans.

How despicable is that?

Talk about profiting on a person’s notoriety while perpetuating his victims’ trauma.

National Football Losers —- that’s what they are, all right.

I suppose now is as good a time as ever to heed the poignant words that Tom Wolf wrote at the conclusion of his best-selling 1987 novel, Bonfire of the Vanities, as delivered with such sheer aplomb by Morgan Freeman (Judge Leonard White):