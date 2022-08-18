Arizona Cardinals sign tight end Josh Hokit

The Arizona Cardinals won’t see either of their projected starting tight ends play in the preseason between Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams.

They get back rookie second round pick Trey McBride this week, but they need more help at tight end throughout the rest of the preseason.

So, the team announced they have signed Josh Hokit.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed tight end Josh Hokit (HO-kit) Hokit (6-1, 226) spent the past two seasons on San Francisco’s practice squad after entering the league as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2020 with the 49ers from Fresno State. With the Bulldogs, Hokit spent four seasons (2016-19) on both the football and wrestling teams. He played 44 games as a fullback and rushed for 1,260 yards and 17 touchdowns on 303 carries (4.2 avg.) while catching 38 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown. Hokit was also a two-time All-America selection as a wrestler, earning trips to the NCAA Championship in both his junior and senior seasons. Hokit will wear jersey #48.

Welcome to the desert, Josh and good luck.