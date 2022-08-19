Arizona Cardinals re-sign offensive lineman Greg Long

Many fans were asking about the signing of H-Back Josh Hokit yesterday, well today the other shoe dropped.

The team has brought back offensive lineman Greg Long and released tight end Deon Yelder.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has re-signed offensive lineman Greg Long and has released tight end Deon Yelder. Long (6-3, 304) originally signed with the Cardinals on May 16 as a rookie free agent from Purdue. He played 11 games the past two years (2020-21) with the Boilermakers after spending the first four years (2016-19) of his collegiate career at UTEP. Long was released by the Cardinals last Sunday. Long will wear jersey #65.

Clearly the team sees something they like in Long, who can play four of the five positions along the offensive line, and likely worked something out to let him know they were trying to bring in another tight end but couldn’t release Yelder until that happened.

Stephen Anderson is dealing with an injury as well, so making sure they have enough tight ends to get through the remainder of the preseason is important.

However, it is good to see Long back.