Cardinals host six players for workouts, sign Rashaad Coward

Following a successful workout, the Arizona Cardinals signed offensive guard Rashaad Coward according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 319 pounds and prior to joining the Cardinals, Coward made stints with four different NFL teams since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion University.

Coward was originally a defensive tackle, a position in which he had 122 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks in his three-year college football career (2014-16). He made the switch to offensive line in his second season as a pro and started 10 games at right guard with the Chicago Bears in 2019.

The 27-year-old was used in multiple positions, making starts at right guard, left guard, and right tackle. In his four years in the NFL, he has made 15 starts in 34 career games.

Not only did they sign Coward, the Cardinals brought in five other players for workouts.

Cardinals worked out Jaylan Alexander, Rashaad Coward, Justin Hilliard, Cheyenne O'Grady, Marcus Tatum and Javin White — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 2, 2022

Jaylan Alexander

Alexander (6-1 230lbs) was not selected in the 2022 NFL Draft but is coming off a career year statistically speaking as an inside linebacker for the Purdue Boilmakers with 113 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble. The 22-year-old made 19 tackles in the Music City Bowl in his final college football game.

Justin Hilliard

The Cardinals brought in another inside linebacker for a workout in the form of Justin Hilliard (6-1 231lbs), who is entering his second year in the NFL. The six-year Ohio State Buckeye was recruited by former college teammate Nick Bosa to join the 49ers. His stay did not last as he was waived and most recently was waived against by the New York Giants. Hilliard has been suspended for the first two regular season games for violating NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Substances policy.

Cheyenne O’Grady

O’Grady (6-4 253lbs) began his career as an undrafted free agent in 2020 but did not sign with a team until 2021 when he joined the Cincinnati Bengals. The 25-year-old tight end had 967 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in five years at the University of Arkansas.

Marcus Tatum

Tatum (6-6 300lbs) was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in May. The undrafted offensive lineman made starts at both the left and right tackle positions at the University of Tennessee and as a graduate transfer at the University of Central Florida.

Javin White

White (6-2 211lbs) previously played for the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets. He was waived by New York after their signing of Kwon Alexander. White played in six games over the last two seasons with four career tackles as linebacker converted from a defensive back.