Arizona Cardinals activate Marquise Brown off Non-Football Injury list

The Arizona Cardinals are dealing with the Kyler Murray Covid news, as the newly re-signed quarterback will be out at least this week of practice.

However, some good news came this morning as the team announced that newly acquired wide receiver Marquise Brown has been activated off of the Non-Football Injury list and will begin practicing with the team.

Obviously it would have been nice for all of this to coincide with Murray and Brown working together.

Yet, we know that Brown and Murray are already very in tune with one another and that they were working together during the offseason.

Getting Brown back will be interesting, as I know the team has been working DeAndre Hopkins in some different positions already and they are planning to make sure they don’t have to just allow Antoine Wesley at the “X” position.

So, getting Brown back will allow even more work in these scenarios.

Welcome back and welcome to the team officially for the first time Marquise.