Arizona Cardinals sign D.J. Humphries to three-year contract extension

The Arizona Cardinals have locked up one of the key pieces to their team in left tackle D.J. Humphries for an additional three seasons.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed offensive lineman D.J. Humphries to a contract extension that keeps the Pro Bowl tackle under contract with the Cardinals through the 2025 season. In accordance with club policy, terms were not disclosed.

Humphries (6-5, 307) was selected to his first Pro Bowl last year after starting all 16 games he appeared in, helping Arizona’s offense finish in the top 10 in the NFL in passing yards (4,619), rushing yards (2,076) and rushing touchdowns (23). Named a team captain each of the last two seasons, the 28-year old Humphries has started all 75 games he has played in since being selected by the Cardinals in the first round (24th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft from the University of Florida.

The Cardinals ran for 2,000+ yards and 20+ TDs in each of the past two seasons (2,076 yards/23 TDs in 2021; 2,237 yards/22 TDs in 2020), marking just the second time in franchise history (1948-49) that feat was accomplished.

It is the second contract extension Humphries has signed with the Cardinals after previously agreeing to a three-year deal in 2020.