Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals look to bust Baltimore Ravens streak, Marquise Brown wants to feel like part of the teams success and more

Happy Sunday one and all.

It is time to get back to normal as we head into the first Sunday game of the 2022 NFL (pre)season for the Arizona Cardinals.

So, today we bring back the morning news clips to get things kicked off and get ready for the game tonight against the Baltimore Ravens.

Enjoy.

'He's Trying To Maul People': Marquis Hayes Leaves A Mark

Notes: Kingsbury sticks with shotgun; Ertz baby born; tight end signed

Late Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor Sept. 11 when the Cardinals host the Chiefs to open the 2022 regular season

Cardinals Wrap Up Training Camp At State Farm Stadium

Back end of quarterback depth chart continues to battle

The Cardinals react to playing the Ravens with their stunning 21-game preseason winning streak

Arizona Cardinals add a refrigerator to the offensive line in guard Will Hernandez

Kyler Murray dons headset, calls plays in Arizona Cardinals' first preseason game

Kyler Murray helped call offensive plays during the fourth quarter of the Cardinals' win over the Bengals on Friday night.

Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz and soccer star Julie Ertz welcome a son, and Kliff Kingsbury offers the baby a scholarship

One of the sports world's top power couples has a new baby. Both of the baby's parents are champions in their respective sports, and the Cardinals' coach is predicting future athletic success.

'It's just a natural connection' for Cardinals' Kyler Murray, Hollywood Brown

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and WR Hollywood Brown linked up for the first time in an Arizona uniform on Monday. The chemistry is still there.

Speeding arrest a learning moment for Arizona Cardinals' Marquise Brown

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown spoke Wednesday for the first time since he was arrested for excessive speeding.

Cardinals notebook: Rookie Trey McBride set to make debut vs. Ravens

After dealing with a sore back, Arizona Cardinals rookie tight end Trey McBride is on track to play against the Ravens.

Arizona Cardinals OL Josh Jones making strides back at tackle

Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Josh Jones is back at the position where he belongs and it's showing this training camp.

Kliff Kingsbury flaunts film remote skill for Cardinals' 'Hard Knocks' preview

The Cardinals are this year's in-season team Hard Knocks, which Kliff Kingsbury gave a preview of with his mastery of a film remote.

Cardinals notebook: Marquis Hayes bringing old-school mentality to OL

Will Hernandez isn't the only Cardinals guard in his first year with the team to show off the utter desire to hit someone.

Hollywood Brown felt like Baltimore Ravens 'really didn't need me'

Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown clarified that "people get it wrong" when it comes to how he feels about the Baltimore Ravens, his former team.

Late owner Bill Bidwill to enter Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor

Bill Bidwill, the late Cardinals owner and father of current owner Michael Bidwill, will enter the team's Ring of Honor as its 19th member.

Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton is no stranger to being doubted, and he looks to make the most of his opportunity in Arizona for his family.

Arizona Cardinals not oblivious to Ravens' 21-game preseason win streak

Preseason football does not count in the win-loss column. But don't tell the Baltimore Ravens, who face the Cardinals on Sunday.

Cardinals notebook: A competitive training camp comes to a close

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury came out of training camp pleased with both the work his players and staff were able to get in.

Cardinals' Bernhard Seikovits enjoying NFL ride with Austria backing him

The backing Austria shows Arizona Cardinals tight end Bernhard Seikovits adds a level of security that he's not alone in his NFL journey.

NFL.com's Chadlha tabs Cardinals' division as 2nd best in NFL

The Arizona Cardinals play in one of the toughest divisions in football according to NFL.com's Jeffri Chadlha.

Cardinals' Jarrett Guarantano taking battle for roster spot one day at a time

Training camp has been a whirlwind for Cardinals quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, but says it's everything he dreamed of.

Arizona Cardinals anticipate keeping 3 QBs on 53-man roster

Trace McSorley likely will be on the team this season on the 53-man roster.

Cardinals v. Ravens preseason: 7 player connections between AZ, Baltimore

The Cardinals have four former Ravens on their roster. The Ravens have three former Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals rookie TE Trey McBride to get first preseason action

McBride will play Sunday against the Ravens after missing the preseason opener with back spasms.

Marquise Brown wants to feel part of his team’s success

One reason he is happy to be with the Cardinals is because he will be able to feel like the team's success is in part because of him.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Hamilton "has really taken over that No. 2 spot for now.”