Cardinals vs. Ravens: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

A win streak in the preseason?

That is what the Baltimore Ravens bring into their preseason matchup with the Arizona Cardinals as they have won 21 consecutive preseason games.

That is an NFL record and something that Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury appreciates:

“That’s part of their culture,” Kingsbury said this week, via AZCardinals.com’s Darren Urban. “They say ‘We’re going to win these games’ and help it build into the regular season. I respect that approach. Obviously, their team believes. They have one of the most successful franchises in the league. We’ll get their best shot.”

So, can the Cardinals break the streak?

Here is everything you need to know about the game.