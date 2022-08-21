Reviewing week one of the preseason and previewing the Baltimore Ravens matchup

Welcome back one and all.

Jess and I are back to discuss the first preseason outing of the 2022 NFL season for the Arizona Cardinals and what we are looking for in the second preseason game.

That has us also taking a look at some of the better performances from week one and who we need to see some more from for week two.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

The approximate timestamps of the topics of the show:

(1:00) Initial reactions to the game against the Bengals and the standout performances

(21:40) The play of Marco Wilson, Zaven Collins, Andy Isabella

(38:05) The first five cuts

(44:11) The Cardinals’ plan for using starters in the preseason

(51:31) What we want to see in the game against the Ravens