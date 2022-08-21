Arizona Cardinals show late life in 24-17 loss to Baltimore Ravens

The Arizona Cardinals ran into the buzzsaw that is the best preseason football team of all-time as the Baltimore Ravens stretched their win streak to 22 consecutive preseason games.
The Cardinals had a shot to get an early lead, but Matt Prater missed a 54-yard field goal wide right on a slicing attempt.
The Ravens would take a 3-0 lead behind an outstanding performance by Tyler Huntley who finished 13/14 for 129 yards and a touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely who absolutely demolished the Cardinals defense.
Likely had eight receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown.
The Cardinals missed Isaiah Simmons, Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson big-time.
Trace McSorely was awful in this game after a solid first preseason outing, however he had a couple of big drops, mainly a touchdown that would have been to Victor Bolden.
Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch both played well this week, despite an up and down performance from McSorely.
The Cardinals moved to 1-1 in the preseason, but we had some good work shown in the game and should make for a lot of good discussions this week.
One thing that was great to see was a great, long drive called by Kyler Murray. It was a 16 play drive for 74 yards and resulted in a touchdown run by Trace McSorely. McSorely had some open receivers he missed outside the numbers and down the field.
The big play was a great little check down to Keaontay Ingram on a 3-19 that Ingram did the rest of the work on to get inside the five.
The Cardinals had a little fight left and Jarrett Guarantano threw a beautiful fade to Jontre Kirklin.
It was the second touchdown drive with Kyler Murray calling plays.
However, it was too little too late as the Ravens pulled it out.
