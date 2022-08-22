 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Rain: BAL 24 ARI 17 Kliff Notes

By Walter Mitchell
In this episode, I discuss how well the team and the players fared at each position and pose some pressing roster questions that I hope you will try to answer in the comments section. I am pondering this week’s 53 man roster projection and would appreciate knowing your thoughts about the players whom you feel are most deserving.

For example, having lost a Chandler to free agency, is this young Chandler a keeper?

Week 2 of YOU GOT DORTCHED!

FOX’c color commentator, Greg Olsen, made a superb call on this play —- that Trace McSorely should have immediately hit Jonathan Ward on the swing route which was wide open.

Was there some genius in having Kyler call the plays in the second half?

