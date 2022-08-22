Red Rain: BAL 24 ARI 17 Kliff Notes

In this episode, I discuss how well the team and the players fared at each position and pose some pressing roster questions that I hope you will try to answer in the comments section. I am pondering this week’s 53 man roster projection and would appreciate knowing your thoughts about the players whom you feel are most deserving.

For example, having lost a Chandler to free agency, is this young Chandler a keeper?

NO FLY ZONE INDEED ❤️. I see you @ItsMeWootang https://t.co/u0ocpCayow — Sandra Wooten (@WootenSandra) August 22, 2022

Week 2 of YOU GOT DORTCHED!

Greg Dortch runs an over-route to find open real estate vs zone coverage.



Sick dead leg to work past Kyle Hamilton! pic.twitter.com/4KlXeF4JaX — Full-Time Dame (@DP_NFL) August 22, 2022

FOX’c color commentator, Greg Olsen, made a superb call on this play —- that Trace McSorely should have immediately hit Jonathan Ward on the swing route which was wide open.

Kyle Fuller comes down with it ‼️



Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/Zd2fkJsZSE — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 22, 2022

Was there some genius in having Kyler call the plays in the second half?